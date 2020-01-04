Mattie Ruth Smith
0 entries

Mattie Ruth Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Mattie Ruth Smith, 89, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away January 2, 2020 in Milwaukee.

Mattie was born January 9, 1930 in Perthshire, Mississippi, the daughter of Noria and Pirllie (Spencer) Steward.

Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11 at New Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Mattie.

Condolences may be left to Mattie's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News