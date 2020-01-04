DECATUR -- Mattie Ruth Smith, 89, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away January 2, 2020 in Milwaukee.

Mattie was born January 9, 1930 in Perthshire, Mississippi, the daughter of Noria and Pirllie (Spencer) Steward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11 at New Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Mattie.

Condolences may be left to Mattie's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0