July 18, 1954 - Aug. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Maureen T. Jesse, 68, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in her home.

Maureen was born July 18, 1954, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Phillip and Letha (O'Brien) Ransdell. She retired from the Decatur Public Library with fourteen years of service. Maureen was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed listening to music and going on motorcycle rides with her husband. Maureen married Joe Jesse on February 4, 1995.

Maureen is survived by her husband Joe; children: Matt Flannell (Lori Scott), Carrie Flannell, Gina (Mike) Thurman, and Mike Jesse; grandchildren: Nick Flannell, Blake Thurman, Grayson Thurman, and Reed Thurman; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Flannell.

Maureen is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Gary and Jimmy Ransdell.

Funeral liturgy to celebrate Maureen's life will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Assumption. Memorials are suggested to the American Humane Society.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.