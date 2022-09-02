July 25, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2022

DECATUR — Maurice Derwin "Dado" Banks, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:12 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Maurice was born on July 25, 1932, in Newton, IA, the son of Ansel Derwin Banks and Marjorie Ethelyn (Baker) Banks. He married Dixie Sueann Neihart on July 3, 1954, in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2007.They were married for almost 53 years.

Maurice served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 105 Decatur, IL. He loved his family very much. Maurice also enjoyed boating, the outdoors, mowing his grass, was a big college basketball fan, an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and he drove for Decatur Auto Auction.

He is survived by his children: Danny M. Banks and wife Teresa of Bethany, IL, Cindy Booth of Decatur, IL, Terri Chance and husband Phil Galligan of Decatur, IL, Pam Mitchell and husband Kerry of Decatur, IL, Patrick Banks and wife Cheryl of Argenta, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer Pritchard (Donnie Drake), Travis Chance (Stacy), Trisha Romero (Omar), Tara Banks (Will), Bryan Booth (Ashley), Daniel Banks (Missy Andreas), Evan Mitchell (Whitney Wilks), Haley Huddleston (Chris), Kylie Gaitros (Matthew), Cole Banks (Madison), Mary Ann Schloz (Nick), Brisha Riggs, and Danielle Brown; 21 great-grandchildren. Special friends: Jimmy Huffman, Natasha Huffman, and Amanda (Jo) Huffman.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susie; brother, Ansel Banks; sister, Delores Garrison; and son-in-law, Michael Booth.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time.

A Graveside service will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL, following the funeral service.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.