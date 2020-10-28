DECATUR — Maurice Glenn "Maurey" Mannlein of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 81.

Maurey, born March 18, 1939, in Petersburg, NE, was the oldest child of Frank and Marie (nee Hovelsrud) Mannlein.

He graduated from Petersburg High School, then from Wayne State College, Wayne, NE. Upon graduation, he taught high school in Nebraska communities, his last position teaching algebra, chemistry and physics at Grand Island, NE, Northwest High School.

It was in Grand Island where he met Arlene Chester; they married July 30, 1967, in McCook, NE. He spent a summer studying through a National Science Foundation Grant at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before deciding to return to the university to earn a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

He joined Caterpillar Inc. in 1970. After a year of training at different sites, he was relocated to the Decatur Caterpillar plant, where he devoted most of his 30-year career to designing hydraulic systems of wheel tractor scrapers. He retired as senior design engineer in 2000.