MAROA - Maurice W. Day, 84 of Maroa, IL passed away 5:01 A.M. March 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 10 AM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the funeral home.

Maurice was born July 12, 1936 in Creek Twp., DeWitt Co., IL the son of Burl C. and Gladys (Ballance) Day. He married Nancy B. Florey July 28, 1956 in Clinton, IL. His sweetheart, Nancy, passed away February 18, 2017.

Survivors include his sons: Michael (Kim) Day, Decatur, IL and Les (Jenny) Day, Maroa, IL; daughter, Pamela (John) Vogel, Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Andrea Cullison, Stephanie Kiley, Heather Hodges and Melanie Casner; seven great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: siblings: Carol (Lonnie) Schove, Normal, IL; Esther Crotchett, Springfield, IL; and Margaret Grissom, Maroa, IL.

Maurice was preceded in death by his son, Melvin Day, parents, two brothers, and one sister.

Maurice worked and retired from Caterpillar Tractor as a Master Adjuster after 37 years of service. He will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors

