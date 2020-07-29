× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT AUBURN — Max Allan Deters, 68, of Mt. Auburn, IL passed away July 25, 2020 at his residence.

Max was born September 17, 1951, in Austin, MN, the son of Casper Frank and Erma Kathleen (Minnich) Deters. He married Joyce Gipson.

Max worked as a CNC Machinist for many years. He enjoyed raising Birmingham Roller pigeons, trout fishing, and hunting in Minnesota.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce; children Heath Deters (Anita) of Austin, MN, Abby Wangen (Jeremy) of Hayward, MN, Nicholas Deters (Melissa) of Dexter, MN; step children, Matthew Gipson (Courtney) of Mt. Auburn, IL and Mary Poff of Springfield, IL; siblings, Bradley Deters (Terri) of Austin, MN, Doug Deters (Pat) of Austin, MN, Randy Deters (Penny) of Brownsville, MN, Ken Trembley (Carol) of Minnesota, Suzette Tuinder (Terry) of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Madison Maxfield and Kody Anderson, Kelsie Deters, Camryn Deters, Kinley Deters, Kylah Deters, Mathieu Gipson, Kaiden Gipson, Austin Sidlo and JT Myers; and one great grandson, Everette Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald.

Services will be private. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Max. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Deters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.