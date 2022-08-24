May 21, 1945 - April 27, 2022

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Max Carroll Etchason died April 27, 2022, in Clemmons NC. He was an only child and preceded in death by his parents Catherine Agnes Etchason and Clifford Ray Etchason. His wife of over 30 years, Nancy Leigh Etchason, has also preceded him in death.

He leaves behind his only child, Clifford Anthony Etchason, a daughter-in-law, and his only grandchildren: Max, Catherine and Bennett.

Max related everything to God, family and country. He was proud of his family, his over 30 years working at Caterpillar, his two college degrees and his successes in playing tennis. He was especially proud of his military service and as a combat engineer in Vietnam, which yielded him two Bronze Stars. He spoke often of Jesus's love for everyone.

Max dearly loved his grandchildren and took pride in spending time with them. He loved watching his grandsons play hockey and his granddaughter pitch in her softball games.

Max's funeral will be on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 12:00 noon. He will be buried with full military honors at Camp Butler in Illinois.