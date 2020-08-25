Max Edward Austin

At Max's request, there will be no services. Instead he wishes his wife and children to celebrate his life at their special place that he referred to as his "Heaven on Earth." Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Max came into this Earth as the spunky, blue-eyed youngest child of Lisle and Violet (Collenberger) Austin on January 13, 1960. Max graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1978, after which he married his high school sweetheart Dawn Flesch in 1980. Soon after, they welcomed two daughters, Lindsay and Brittany. He worked at A.E. Staley & USI Chemical before starting his dream career and calling as a Deputy Sherriff for Macon County Sherriff's Office. There, he climbed the ranks and retired as Commander in 2013.

Max was the epitome of the saying, "young at heart." Anyone who met him could not deny the child-like sense of wonder that he exuded. Everything about his personality was infectious. From the twinkle in his eyes, to his never-ending supply of jokes and stories, and the genuine smile on his face. He put strangers and friends at ease with his positive, fun-loving, and comforting demeanor. His job was often thankless and grueling, but he loved serving his community. His job was not just a job, but a higher purpose. He risked his own life for the greater good of helping people. He was so passionate about this, and even though he would be exhausted, he never hesitated to share his experiences with his typical excitement and animation.