MATTOON — Maxine Arthur, 95, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Arcola, IL passed away at 1:00 P.M. on January 30, 2020 at Mattoon Health Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Mattoon First Christian Church 1600 Wabash, Mattoon, IL. Rev. Steve Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL, and from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Monday at the Mattoon First Christian Church in Mattoon, IL.
Maxine was born on January 26, 1925 in Mattoon, IL. She was a daughter of Robert Elmer and Edna Lucretia (Powell) VanGundy. She married Warren H. Arthur on September 5, 1942 in St. Charles, MO. He passed away on December 22, 2002.
She is survived by one son, Warren Jay Arthur and his wife Kara of Simpsonville, SC; three daughters, Billiejean Clark and her husband Corky of Arcola, IL, Kay Lynn Kearney and her husband Lynn of Shelbyville, IL and Mary Kathryn Perry and her husband Warren Dale of Charleston, IL, 13 grandchildren, Bryan Clark and his wife Angie, Brad Clark and his wife Kris, Butch Clark and his wife Lindsey, Michl Kearney, Brandi Robertson and her husband Craig, Dale Perry and his wife Chonna, Neal Perry, Kyle Perry and his wife Molly, Hannah Arthur, Lindsay Arthur and Austin Arthur, Kaci Minshall and Halllie Arthur; one granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Clark, great-grandchildren, Kylee Herschberger and her husband Derrick, Lexee Clark, Laynee Clark, Conner Clark, Paven Clark, Kaylie Clark, Brady Clark and Owen Clark Keegan Perry, Ashlan Perry, Caden Perry, Grayson Perry and Hazel Maxine Perry, Jarrett Robertson, Jase Robertson, Callie Robertson, Alex Arthur; , great-great-grandchildren, Raegan and Camden Herschberger, one sister Dorisgene Webb of Mattoon, IL and one sister-in-law Dodie VanGundy of Mattoon, IL
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one stillborn daughter, Georgeanne Arthur, one grandson Mark Clark, six brothers, Robert Elmer VanGundy, Robert Earl VanGundy, William Ansel VanGundy, J.D. VanGundy, Robert Elmer (Arkie) Neaves and John L (Jack) VanGundy and five sisters Agnes Young, Laura Young, Ella Nihiser, June Fit and Pauline Henderson.
Maxine was a member of the First Christian Church in Mattoon and also attended the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. Maxine was also a member at the YMCA in Mattoon.
She had worked at Quantam and USI for 11 years as secretary of chief engineer until 1967. Maxine assisted Warren with his Farming operation as well as drove a bus for the Arcola School District for several years.
Later they owned and operated Curly’s Corner Bed and Breakfast for at least 15 years. In her spare time Maxine enjoyed Crocheting, fishing or playing card games of any kind.
