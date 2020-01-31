MATTOON — Maxine Arthur, 95, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Arcola, IL passed away at 1:00 P.M. on January 30, 2020 at Mattoon Health Care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Mattoon First Christian Church 1600 Wabash, Mattoon, IL. Rev. Steve Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL, and from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Monday at the Mattoon First Christian Church in Mattoon, IL.

Maxine was born on January 26, 1925 in Mattoon, IL. She was a daughter of Robert Elmer and Edna Lucretia (Powell) VanGundy. She married Warren H. Arthur on September 5, 1942 in St. Charles, MO. He passed away on December 22, 2002.

