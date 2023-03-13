Feb. 10, 1924 - March 11, 2023

MONTICELLO — Maxine F. McPheeters, 99, of Monticello, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on March 11, 2023, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

She was born in Deland on February 10, 1924, the daughter of Paul and Oraella (Hettinger) Marquiss. She married James McPheeters on September 5, 1942. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1999, along with her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Maxine is survived by her children: Mark (Deb) McPheeters of Monticello, Francie (Hunter Geish) McPheeters of Richmond, VA, Rick (Debbie) McPheeters of Aurora, CO; grandchildren: Cristy (Jeremy) Shafer, Jamie (Polly) McPheeters of Monticello; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Maxine farmed and enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and driving a school bus for many years. She loved her family and all her bus students. She was a member of the White Heath Community Club.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to White Heath Community Club or Peace Meals.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.