SHELBYVILLE -- Maxine Gregg, 99, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Life’s Journey, Pana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Gary Crowder officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Maxine was born on November 18, 1920 in rural Shelbyville, the daughter of Roy and May (Holley) Fishel. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1938. Maxine married Leon A. Gregg on June 28, 1942. Maxine helped her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini Basketball fan.

Maxine is survived by her son, Richard S. Gregg (Paulette) of Salem, IL; daughter, Sue Starwalt of Shelbyville, IL; eight grandchildren, Rae Ann Gregg, Erika Kohlmeyer (Darin), Carrie LeCrone, Aaron Gregg (Crystal), Paula Graham (Chris), Shawn Starwalt (Melinda), Shelley Starwalt, and Kelly Walter (Brian); sixteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Jo Ann Gregg of Shelbyville, IL.