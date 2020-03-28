SHELBYVILLE -- Eleanor Maxine Hurst, 91, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Pekin and Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, KY.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, near Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Maxine was born on June 18, 1928 in rural Findlay, IL, the daughter of William and Hazel A. (Jones) Roberts. She graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1946 and attended Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL. Maxine was a bookkeeper/tax preparer for Wolf, Tesar & Company in Pekin, IL for many years. She previously worked for the Marine Trust Bank in Carthage, IL and the ASCS Office in Shelbyville, IL. Maxine was a former member of the Shelbyville Church of Christ and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. She married Foster L. Hurst on August 24, 1947. He died on June 24, 2008.