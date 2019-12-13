Maxine Virginia Vincent

TAYLORVILLE -- Maxine Virginia (Durbin) Vincent, 92 of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:10 a.m. in her home in Taylorville, IL.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be immediately following the visitation starting at 12:00 noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Dr. Jym Gregory officiating. Burial will be in Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.