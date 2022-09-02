Aug. 20, 1942 - Aug. 31, 2022

MACON — Maynard E. "Gene" Melhorn, 80, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in his home with his family by his side.

Gene was born August 20, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the son of Maynard R. and Frances (Edgecombe) Melhorn. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart. Gene worked several jobs, the most recent being Decatur Twp. Cemeteries. He enjoyed fishing, CB radios, and yard maintenance, and most of all visiting and making people laugh. He attended Macon United Methodist Church and was a member of several veteran's organizations, including M.O.P.H. Gene married his loving wife, Mary Lee Clark on April 26, 1969.

Gene is survived by his wife, Mary Lee; daughter Monica (Mike) Clem; brother, Ronnie Melhorn; grandchildren: Shea, Shaughn, Shandon, Shilah, Sheehan, Dominick, and Jacoby; and great-grandchildren: Liam, Waylon, Zander, Della, Jax, and Aisley.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Margaret Cates, Carol Melhorn, and Delores Edgecombe.

Services to celebrate Gene's life will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, September 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the South Macon Township Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association.

