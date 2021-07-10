COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Melba Ann Stevens, 89, of Columbia, SC, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 following a brief illness.

Born November 3, 1931 in Shelby County, IL, she was the daughter of the late Burrel and Helen Jones Roberts. Melba was twice married, first to Dwaine Fouste, who she lost to an untimely death, and second to her loving husband of 27 years, Robert B. Stevens.

Melba spent her professional career as a practicing registered nurse for over 56 years, caring for her friends and community until her retirement. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She loved music and enjoyed going to many concerts, as well as ballroom dancing and attending the Little Theatre with friends. She was an avid University of Illinois sports fan, loved the outdoors, especially working in her yard and was an avid reader.

Melba was strong in her faith and was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was very proud of her family and loved them unselfishly.

Melba is survived by a daughter, Janet D. Dorsey (Michael) of Columbia SC; a daughter-in-law, Adriana Fouste Alvarez of Lexington SC; two sisters, Norma Jean Pew of St. Louis, MO and Marilyn Lupton of Springfield, IL; two brothers, Duane Roberts (Judy) of Mountain Home, AR and Ronald Roberts (Sandy) of Cookeville, TN; three grandchildren, Dylan Fouste, Graeme Fouste and Sean Fouste-Alvarez; two great-grandchildren, Cohen Fouste and Harper Fouste. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.

In addition to her two husbands and parents, Melba was predeceased by a son, Jeffry Dwaine Fouste; two brothers, Melvin Roberts and Junior Roberts, and a sister Marjorie Smith.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in her home state of Illinois.

The family requests that those wishing to make memorials please do so to the Arbor Day Foundation https://www.arborday.org/,(with recipient address, 4 Viking Ct, Columbia SC) or to Standup to Cancer https://standuptocancer.org/.

Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Stevens family.