ASSUMPTION — Melba D. Weaver, 93, of Assumption, died July 27, 2021 in Heritage Manor, Mt. Zion, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption.

Melba was born September 14, 1927 in Herrick, IL, the daughter of Austa and Edith (Ruff) Jackson. She married Lloyd William Weaver on April 5, 1947 in Hammond, IL. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2008.

Melba was a member of Assumption Christian Church and formerly worked for Trulocks and P.C. Limited.

Surviving are her daughter, Jeanne Jones, of Moweaqua, IL; grandson, Jeffrey H. Weaver, of Carbondale, IL; sisters: Patsy Manley of Columbus, MS, Carolyn (Jim) Epley of Pana, IL and Sandra Bridgman of Moweaqua, IL; and sisters-in-law: Marguerite Jackson, of Assumption, IL and Martha Jackson, of Witt, IL.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Lloyd; parents; son, Jeffrey L. Weaver; brothers: Leroy Jackson and Joe Jackson; sisters: Helen Fouts and Lenora Nohren; and son-in-law, John J. Jones.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.