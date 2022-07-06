Oct. 11, 1932 - June 27, 2022

TEQUESTA, Florida - Melba L. Eades, 89, of Tequesta, FL, formerly of Decatur, passed away June 27, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Life for both Melba and her son, Tom, will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, IL. Private burial will be at a later date in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

Melba was born October 11, 1932 in Grandin, MO, the daughter of Herbert Lawrence and Hazel Arlene (Ritchey) Thompson. She married Jack Eades on October 8, 1955. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2010. Melba worked as a realtor in the Decatur area for Paula Childs and Brinkoetter Realtors. She loved playing golf and was proud of her hole-in-one at Sun-n-Fun. She was a member of Sun-n-Fun Swim and Golf Club where she won the Women's League Championship. Melba also won the Little Club, FL, Women's Championship. She enjoyed playing Rummikub poolside with her friends and loved time spent with her Grandson, Jericho playing games, especially bags. She was a member of Life Foursquare Church.

Melba is survived by her son, Todd Michael Eades of Tequesta, FL; grandson, Jericho Eades; sister, Catheryn Elizabeth Briney of Fresno, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Herbert Thompson; husband, Jack Eades; son, Thomas Mark Eades; sisters: Norma Mae Thompson-Fuhrer, Betty Jean Thompson-Krackel; and an infant sister, Clara Pear Thompson.

