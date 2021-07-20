CLINTON - Melissa A. Nagy, 54, of Clinton passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 9, 1967 in Decatur, IL the daughter of John "Jack" and Norma Hayes Buttolph. Melissa was preceded in death by her father.

She married Frank Nagy on July 12, 2001. Melissa was a loving mother and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Frank; one son, Sam (Grace) Nagy; two step daughters: Shelley (Joe) Tulipana and Kate (Brad) Patterson; one step son, Adam (Kim) Nagy; eight grandchildren; mother, Norma Tish; one sister, Cindy Beery; two brothers: Jeff (Lisa) Morrison and Steve (Cindy) Morrison; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday at the funeral home with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery in Divernon. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.