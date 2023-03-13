Dec. 6, 1976 - March 11, 2023

ARTHUR — Melissa Lynne Bernius, 46, of Arthur, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, while surrounded by family and friends.

Services will be at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and funeral services will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Bethany, IL.

Melissa was born December 6, 1976, in Decatur, IL, to Leonard Hodge and Patricia Heinz Clow. Melissa graduated from Mt. Zion High School and moved to Arthur, IL and married Matt Bernius in 2002.

She was the Office Manager for the Arthur Home and Eberhardt Village for over 20 yrs. Melissa loved all animals, but especially her cats (Sweet Pea and Dusty) and her beloved English Bulldog (Duke).

Melissa loved music, reading, movies, shopping, relaxing in her pool with friends, fireworks, tending her flowers, cards and boardgames, cookouts and anything that she could do with her family and friends. Some of her favorite memories were of visiting Paris, seeing Aerosmith, helping with her daughter Kayla's pageants, and hearing about her time at Disney World. Melissa had a love for life and was usually ready for anything with family and friends. Melissa especially loved the family vacations every year to Iron River, WI. She loved these vacations as a child and even more so as an adult, because she was able to share her memories with Kayla (who loves it just as much). The lake truly was her happy place.

Surviving Melissa is Matt Bernius; daughter, Kayla Hodge (Harrison Kennedy); mother, Patricia Heinz Clow; father, Leonard (Kathy) Hodge; brother, Joe (Rhonda) Hodge; along with many more family members that will forever love and miss her. Melissa was preceded in death by both paternal grandparents, Willis (Grace) Hodge and maternal grandparents, Dale (Vivian) Heinz and stepfather, Ken Clow and sister-in-law Ellen Bernius.

The family would like to thank Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois and special friends: Kelly Carroll, Erica (JJ) Carter, Billie (Andy) Bernius, Gina Sarver Hodge, Abby (Derek) Kresin and Monica (Justin) Green for all of their loving care for Melissa.

Memorials can be made to The Illinois English Bulldog Rescue (ilenglishbulldogrecue.org) and Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center, 1001 Health Center Dr., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Melissa, you were our Angel here on Earth and now our Guardian Angel in Heaven. Until we see you again. We love you FOREVER!