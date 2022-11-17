Jan. 2, 1952 - Nov. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Melody Ann Dickman, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Macon Resources Inc. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Melody was born January 2, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Allen and Vera (Boehm) Dickman. She worked and enjoyed Macon Resources Inc. Melody enjoyed traveling with her parents and especially going to Brown County State Park. She also was a member of the Hope Unlimited Bowling Club.

Surviving is her sister, Sandra Dickman of Decatur, IL; brother, Larry Dickman (Saundra) of Decatur, IL, Niece, Kristen Dickman of Decatur, IL.

Melody was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Jill.