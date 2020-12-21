DECATUR - Melvin C. "Mel" Rubin, 91, of Decatur passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in his home with his loving family at his side.
Mel was born February 16, 1929, in Shobonier, IL, the son of Carl and Linda (Torbeck) Rubin. A charter member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Mel worked at Mueller Co. for 22 years as a model shop supervisor. He married Delphine Joan Moeller on October 31, 1948, in St. Peter, IL.
Mel is survived by his son Ronald (Jo) Rubin of Chatham and daughter Debra (John) Brosam of Decatur; grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) Rubin, Katherine (Maurice) Scholten; great grandchildren: Anya and Audrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mel was reunited in heaven with his parents; wife of 67 years Delphine; infant grandson Aaron; brothers: Raymond and Harold Rubin; and sister Elvira Koch.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the service time of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Cancer Care Specialists of IL, Cancer Center of Decatur.
The family would like to thank hospice and Mel's nurses Stephanie, Danee and Allison.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.