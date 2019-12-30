FORSYTH -- Melvin C. Whittington, 92, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hickory Point Christian Village Rehab, with his family by his side.

Melvin was born November 27, 1927, in Cowden, the son of John and Edith (Curtis) Whittington. Melvin graduated from Cowden High School in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army from January 1949 to August 1952 during the Korean War. Following his service in the Army, he worked for Mueller Co. retiring as an engineer after 38 years of service. Melvin married Melbaline Adams on April 17, 1954 in Decatur, IL.

Melvin was a kind, selfless, gentle man.

Melvin is survived by his wife, four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Donald and John Elwin and sister, Margaret Bumgardner.

In honor of his wishes there will be no service. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick, IL.

If you desire, memorials may be made to Northwest Christian Church, 1306 N. Stanley, Decatur, IL 62526 or Hickory Point Christian Village “Resident Care Fund”, 565 W. Marion, Forsyth, IL 62535.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

