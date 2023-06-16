June 11, 1959 - June 13, 2023

DECATUR — Melvin Dale Shields, 64, passed away at his home on June 13, 2023. He was a resident of Decatur, IL.

Melvin was born on June 11, 1959, to Richard S. and Gloria N. Shields. He was employed at International Foods in Decatur.

Melvin is survived by his mother, Gloria of Forsyth, IL. He is also survived by his son, Steven of Alabama; and his brother, Rodney of Germantown Hills, IL.

There will be a graveside service held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.