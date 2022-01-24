DECATUR — Melvin G. Shipman, 81, of Decatur, passed away 11:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his home in Decatur.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Woodlawn IOOF Cemetery in Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
He is survived by wife, Nancy of Decatur; sons: William (Lillian) Shipman of Decatur and Michael (John Moore) Shipman of Moline; daughter, Loretta Doyle of Decatur; sister, Carolyn Doss of Sullivan.
To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.
