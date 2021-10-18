DECATUR — Melvin "Gene" Brown, 73, of Decatur passed away October 16, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 25, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with military honors. Memorials in Gene's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gene was born March 17, 1948 in Decatur, the son of Melvin Leon and Louise Ellen (Traxler) Brown. He proudly served our country in the US Army in Vietnam. He married Vera Hunt on August 7, 1998 in Decatur. Gene worked as a signal maintainer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad for 40 years until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed TV, computers and bowling. He was an avid Cubs fan, but he most enjoyed time spent with his family and especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Vera; children: Michele (Todd) Houser of Long Creek, Stephen (Mellissa) Brown of Decatur, Kenny Brown of Decatur; step-children: Paul Hastings of Cleveland, OH, Lynette (Rob) Kirkpatrick of Georgia, and Brian Hastings of Bethany; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother: David (Angie) Brown; sister: Becky (Paul) Pfeifer; several nieces and nephews and a special buddy: Asher Hoffman.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.