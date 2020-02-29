Melvin Martin Miller
0 entries

Melvin Martin Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Melvin Martin Miller, 91 of Decatur died Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private burial will be in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News