Dec. 14, 1934 - Nov. 30, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Melvin P. "Bud" Basler, 87, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Funeral Mass to honor Bud's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Bud will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

Bud was born on December 14, 1934, in Festus, MO, the son of Lawrence and Esther Basler. He married Doris R. Smith on August 17, 1958. They had 65 years of a wonderful marriage.

Bud worked for 37 years at P.P.G. Industries. He proudly served in the United States Army. He loved spending time in his R.V. visiting 49 of the 50 states. He and his wife enjoyed spending winters in either Texas or Florida.

Bud is survived by his wife, Doris R. Basler of Mt. Zion, IL; children: Randy (Jane) Basler of Mobile, AL, Connie (Gerard) Carter of Grand Junction, CO, and Brenda (Charlie) Cloyd of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Glennon Basler of St. Charles, MO; sister, Antionette Haag of St. Louis County, MO. Bud has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who he loved with all his heart.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

