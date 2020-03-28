ARGENTA -- Melvina “Mel” Robb 92 of Argenta, Illinois passed away 1:00 A.M. March 27, 2020 at her family residence, Argenta, IL.
Graveside Services will be 1 PM, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, Illinois with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, Il. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Center of Decatur or D.M.H. Hospice.
You have free articles remaining.
Melvina was born July 8, 1927 in Fort Ancient, OH the daughter of Eddie Clifton and Martha Virginia (Vandevender) Vaughn. She married Marion “Rob” Robb May 29, 1955 in Mackinaw, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Marion “Rob” Robb, Argenta, IL; children, Cathie (Lonnie) Askren, Walstonburg, N.C. and Melvin “Mike” (Charla) Robb, Moweaqua, IL; 3 grandchildren: Jenny, Eric, and Lindzi; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Mel was a talented lady. She was a ceramicist, artist, owned her own shop, and dabbled in wood carving. Mel loved to play cards and Bingo. Most of all she loved being a Homemaker and loved children. She was known to them as “Mama Mel.”Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.