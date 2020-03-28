ARGENTA -- Melvina “Mel” Robb 92 of Argenta, Illinois passed away 1:00 A.M. March 27, 2020 at her family residence, Argenta, IL.

Graveside Services will be 1 PM, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, Illinois with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, Il. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Center of Decatur or D.M.H. Hospice.

Melvina was born July 8, 1927 in Fort Ancient, OH the daughter of Eddie Clifton and Martha Virginia (Vandevender) Vaughn. She married Marion “Rob” Robb May 29, 1955 in Mackinaw, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Marion “Rob” Robb, Argenta, IL; children, Cathie (Lonnie) Askren, Walstonburg, N.C. and Melvin “Mike” (Charla) Robb, Moweaqua, IL; 3 grandchildren: Jenny, Eric, and Lindzi; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Mel was a talented lady. She was a ceramicist, artist, owned her own shop, and dabbled in wood carving. Mel loved to play cards and Bingo. Most of all she loved being a Homemaker and loved children. She was known to them as “Mama Mel.”Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Melvina Robb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.