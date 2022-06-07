April 3, 1976 - June 1, 2022

LINCOLN — Meridith R. Roland 46, of Lincoln, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:31 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.

The family will have a visitation to honor Meridith's life from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Memorials may be made in Meridith's memory to the Toys for Tots. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Meridith was born April 3, 1976, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Mark and Melody (Elsea) Grabowski. She married Aaron Jones. She later married Phillip Roland. Meridith had worked as a project manager for Related Property Management. She had volunteered for Toys for Tots.

Surviving are her sons: Chris Jones of Cisco, IL, and Zachary Roland of Decatur, IL; father, Mark Grabowski (Linda) of Decatur, IL; mother, Melody Scroggins (Tommy) of Decatur, IL; brother, Keith Grabowski (Rebecca) of Mackinaw, IL; sister, Amanda Warren (William) of Decatur, IL; nieces: Brianna, Bella, Brinley and Cheyanne; and great-nephew, Ryker.

Meridith was preceded in death by her grandparents.