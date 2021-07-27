LOVINGTON - Mervil Dale Newlan, 90, of Lovington went to be with his Lord and Savior 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the Lovington Ambulance Service and the Lovington Fire Department. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Mervil is survived by his daughters: Darlene (Bob) Barlow of Lovington, Shirley Jones of Woodridge and Carolyn (Jeff) Trower of Lovington. He is also survived by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother and one sister.
For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.
