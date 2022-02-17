Michael A. Myers

INVERNESS, Florida — Michael Alan Myers, 55, of Inverness, FL, passed away February 11, 2022.

He was born on November 12, 1966, in Normal, IL. He was a US Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rene Myers; children: Bethanie (Quintin) Finger, Lindsey (Randy) Jones and Samantha Myers; sister, Pam (Danny) Benscoter; brother, David Myers; mother, JoAnn Coffee; mother-in-law, Barbara Taylor; brothers-in-law: Bob Tayor and Family and Jim Taylor and Family.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with a funeral service beginning at 8:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.