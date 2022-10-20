April 20, 1952 - Oct. 17, 2022

OAKLEY — Michael A. Nuding, 70, of Oakley, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, peacefully at his residence.

Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with Military Rites conducted after the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to service time at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A celebration of Mike's life will continue at the Cerro Gordo American Legion Post following the service.

Mike was born April 20, 1952, in Olney, IL, the son of George and Laverne (Thomann) Nuding. He married Tammy Timmerman on December 30, 1988.

Mike proudly served in the Army National Guard for 40 years and achieved the rank of CSM. He worked as a police officer for the Shelbyville and Cerro Gordo departments. Mike enjoyed playing golf, shooting sports, but most treasured time spent with family. He was a member of Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 99 of Decatur, NRA, Illinois FOP, and the Enlisted Association of the National Guard. Mike was a member of Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tammy; sons: Michael (Jessica) Nuding of Bloomington, Bill (Tonya) Woollen of Oakley, Ryan (Stacey) Nuding of Sullivan; grandchildren: Madilynn Woollen, Greyson Nuding, Jameson Nuding, Morgan Nuding, Addison Nuding; sister, Mary (Gary) Rodgers of Winter Haven, FL; brothers-in-law: Randy (Connie) Hoehn of Cerro Gordo, Dennis Hoehn of Cerro Gordo, Richard Smith of Jerseyville, IL; sister-in-law, Penny Timmerman of Decatur; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maxine Smith; parents-in-law: Gene and Marilyn Timmerman; brother-in-law, Gene Timmerman; sister-in-law, Diane Greenwood; nephew, Rob Greenwood; and niece, Lisa Timmerman.

