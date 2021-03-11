DECATUR — Michael A. Pound, 67, of Decatur, passed away, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, of a heart attack at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. –2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center: 2820 E. Parkway Drive, Decatur, IL 62525 or to Good Samaritan: 920 N Union Street, Decatur, IL 62522.

Mike was born March 3, 1954, in Decatur, the son of Merrill E. and Myrta Clare (Scott) Pound. He was the owner of Clare's Restaurant and Elmer's Bar in Decatur. He was previously a food and beverage director in St. Louis, MO, Dallas, TX, and Denver, CO. He enjoyed fishing and being with friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Debra C. (David J.) Rathje of Decatur; sister-in-law, Kathryn Pound of Arkansas. Mike is also survived by several nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two nephews.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.