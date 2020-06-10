× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Michael Allan Crose, 54, of Decatur, IL passed away June 3, 2020 at his residence.

Michael was born January 4, 1966 in Decatur, IL, the son of Richard and Darlene Sue Crose. He married Rachelle Griefer and they were able to enjoy 34 years of marriage together.

Michael was a genius with electronics. He loved watching movies and spending quality time with his wife. He loved to spend time with family and friends and loved a good game of poker and listening to music.

Surviving are his wife, Rachelle; father, Richard Crose; brothers, Zach Crose (Amy) of Decatur, IL, Brian Crose of Decatur, IL ; father in law, Willis Griefer; mother in law, Nancy Griefer; sister in laws, Kim Cole (Shane), Timia Griefer; aunt, Marilyn Low; nephews, Tony Ramsey (Sara), G. Wade Gray (Kristena), Jordan Crose, Joshua Crose (Michelle), Jaysen Crose; nieces, Kinsee Williams (Dave), Lacey Gray (Travis Hill), Molly Gray (Adam Cole) and 17 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Bundy and brothers, Eric Crose and Jim Crose and brother in laws, Todd Griefer and Thad Griefer.

Private Celebration of Life will be held. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Michael.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

