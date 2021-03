DECATUR — Michael Anderson Kitchens, 75, of Decatur, IL, passed away in Venice, FL on March 3, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1945 to Gerald and Ruth Kitchens in Jacksonville, IL. Michael attended MacArthur High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country proudly in the Vietnam War. After serving in the Marine Corps, Michael began working at A.E. Staley Mfg. Company until retirement.

Michael loved Corvettes, muscle cars, and was both an avid collector of antiques and attendee of auctions. He felt most at peace near the water, whether boating on Lake Decatur during summertime in Decatur, IL or enjoying a sunset with his wife at the South Jetty in Venice, FL. Above all his passions, Michael had no greater love than that for his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; his sons: Shane (Kyle Davidsen) Kitchens and Chris (Julie) Kitchens; his grandchildren: Regan (Dylan) Porter, Paige, Claire, Theodore, Benjamin, Elijah, Caleb and Aubrey; brothers: Jerald Kitchens and Stephen Kitchens; sister, Linda Sheridan; and many nieces and nephews.