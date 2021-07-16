DECATUR - Michael Anderson Kitchens, 75, of Decatur, IL, passed away in Venice, FL on March 3, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1945 to Gerald and Ruth Kitchens in Jacksonville, IL. Michael attended MacArthur High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country proudly in the Vietnam War. After serving in the Marine Corps, Michael began working at A.E. Staley Mfg. Company until retirement.

Michael loved Corvettes, muscle cars, and was both an avid collector of antiques and attendee of auctions. He felt most at peace near the water, whether boating on Lake Decatur during summertime in Decatur, IL or enjoying a sunset with his wife at the South Jetty in Venice, FL. Above all his passions, Michael had no greater love than that for his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; his sons: Shane (Kyle Davidsen) Kitchens and Chris (Julie) Kitchens; his grandchildren: Regan (Dylan) Porter, Paige, Claire, Theodore, Benjamin, Elijah, Caleb and Aubrey; brothers: Jerald Kitchens and Stephen Kitchens; sister, Linda Sheridan; and many nieces and nephews.

Michael leaves behind a legacy underscoring the importance of family. He will always be remembered as a loving soul who touched many lives over the years through his ability to boost the spirits of those around him. Michael's influence and warm presence will forever be missed by family and friends alike.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Dialysis Center both in Decatur, IL and Venice, FL, Encompass Home Health and Tidewell Hospice, Venice, FL for their loving care during his illness.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Monday following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Veterans programs. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.