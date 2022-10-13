March 28, 1948 - Oct. 8, 2022

GILBERT, Arizona — Michael Andrew Whalen “The Whale”, age 74, passed peacefully in his home in Gilbert, AZ, on October 8, 2022. Born in Decatur, IL, on March 28, 1948, to parents William and Dorothy Whalen.

He graduated from Millikin University and received his marketing degree in 1971. He was employed by Caterpillar Inc. for nearly 40 years. He was an avid golfer, sports buff and jeopardy wiz. He had a keen sense of humor, loved people and making them laugh. His warm and welcoming personality left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He especially loved spending time with his family, enjoying his retirement in both leisure and adventure.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Karen Grant and Sharon Leith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gina Whalen of 29 years; son, Michael Andrew Whalen II (Nichole); daughters: Alexis Austin (Jerod Garner) and Jennifer Sorensen (Bill); grandchildren: Zachary Auvil (Shelby), Zayne Lowe, Elsa and Emma Garner, Kaitlyn and Kolten Sorensen; sisters: Davena Ziemer (Mark), Debbie Klein (Joel), Lori Heise; and numerous nieces, nephews, and greats.

There are no public services scheduled at this time. If you would like to leave condolences or memories for the Whalen family, please go to DignityMemorial.com.