July 28, 1951 - Jan. 26, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Michael B. "Mike" Mathews, 71, of Springfield, formerly of Decatur, passed away at his home with his loving wife and family by his side.

He was born in Kansas City, MO, July 28, 1951, the son of Virgil and Roberta (Pugsley) Mathews. His parents preceded him in death.

Mike retired from Canteen Corporation where he served as the manager of the warehouse. He was an avid billiard player, playing in various leagues. He founded the Busch Pool League in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed golf and played with a regular four-some, all around central Illinois. Music was his greatest passion. He was a member of the Blues Alliance Band and was their lead singer for many years. He loved wildlife and bird watching, especially humming birds. He also loved working in his yard.

Mike married Melissa Sitter in Decatur, December 14, 1990, she survives.

Also surviving are his two daughters: Courtney (husband Robert) Ferriell and Lindsey (husband Sam) Lahniers, both of Springfield; his five grandchildren: Ellison and Adalynn Ferriell, Christian, Alayna and Nora Lahniers; a sister, Julie Harris of Cedar Rapids, IA; two brothers: Ed (Kathy) Mathews of Loudon, TN, and Robbie (Beverly) Mathews of Morton, IL; his brother-in-law, Scott (wife Tina) Sitter of Clarksville, TN. Mike also leaves behind three nieces and three nephews who were very special to him.

Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL, where private family services were held. Inurnment will be in the Myers Cemetery, Herrick, IL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorials to the Illinois Audubon Society P.O. Box 2574, Springfield, IL, 62708.

