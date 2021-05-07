Michael B. Wilkey

DURHAM, North Carolina — Mike Wilkey, 54, of Durham, NC, formerly of Argenta, IL and Indianapolis, IN, passed away with his family by his side.

Mike was the seventh child of Ken and Teresa Wilkey. He graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School and ITT Technical School in Indianapolis, IN. There he met and married the love of his life, Kim Wilkey and had two children, Mackenzie Ann and Bryce Michael. He worked in Sales at several companies during his career.

Mike received the Lord as his Savior in 2014; he attended and served at Renaissance Church in Decatur IL. He also enjoyed fishing, golf, baseball, cooking like "Emeril" and participating in grilling contests.

He is survived by Kim Wilkey; his daughter, Mackenzie; son, Bryce; also his six siblings: Greg, Chris, Jeff, Colleen, Shelly and Pat. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Please join us in Celebrating Mike's life on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Calvert's Funeral Home in Argenta, IL.