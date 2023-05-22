July 25, 1989 - May 17, 2023

OAKLEY — Michael Bryce Cox, 33, of Oakley, IL passed away May 17, 2023 at his residence.

Michael was born July 25, 1989 in Decatur, IL, the son of William Bruce and Diana Dee (Whitacre) Cox.

Michael married Hollie Billger on July 28, 2018 in Oakley, IL.

Michael enjoyed drawing, going to flea markets and thrift stores and loved to care for his animals.

Michael was a Christian, a loving and caring husband and father and protected his children at all cost.

Surviving are his wife, Hollie; children: Bella Cox of Oakley, IL, Kaydee Cox of Oakley, IL; parents, Bruce and Diana Cox of Oakley, IL; and brother, Dalton Cox of Oakley, IL.

He was preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Cox and grandma and grandpa Whitacre.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Michael's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.