July 7, 1952 - April 16, 2022
DECATUR — Michael D. Horn, 69, of Decatur passed away April 16, 2022, at his home.
A memorial gathering will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.
Michael was born July 7, 1952, in Denver, CO, the son of Ralph and Dorothy (Roll) Horn. He worked for Laborers Local 61 until his retirement. He loved building, racing and riding motorcycles and loved his Corvettes. Michael was passionate about his Great Danes.
He is survived by his daughters: Amy (Brian) Ray of Macon and Lisa Freeman of Quincy; sons: Michael Horn, Jr. of Quincy and Richard Behnke of Quincy; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Jack) Mayfield; brother, Greg Gordon; and his beloved Great Dane, Cody.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amber; sister, Patricia Stone; niece, Leslie Stone; and uncle, George Fort.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.