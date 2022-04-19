July 7, 1952 - April 16, 2022

DECATUR — Michael D. Horn, 69, of Decatur passed away April 16, 2022, at his home.

A memorial gathering will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.

Michael was born July 7, 1952, in Denver, CO, the son of Ralph and Dorothy (Roll) Horn. He worked for Laborers Local 61 until his retirement. He loved building, racing and riding motorcycles and loved his Corvettes. Michael was passionate about his Great Danes.

He is survived by his daughters: Amy (Brian) Ray of Macon and Lisa Freeman of Quincy; sons: Michael Horn, Jr. of Quincy and Richard Behnke of Quincy; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Jack) Mayfield; brother, Greg Gordon; and his beloved Great Dane, Cody.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amber; sister, Patricia Stone; niece, Leslie Stone; and uncle, George Fort.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes