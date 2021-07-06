DECATUR - Michael D. "Mikey" Hagan, 76, of Decatur, passed away June 29, 2021 at his home.

To honor Mikey's love of cars, wax up your cars and cruise in to a Celebration of his life at 6:00 PM, Friday, July 9, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Please wear white, yellow or your favorite car show gear. Private family burial will take place at a later date in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Strasburg, IL.

Mikey was born September 1, 1944 in Detroit, MI, the son of Malcolm H. and Ruth E. (Martin) Hagan. He was skilled in construction and worked in many aspects of construction. He was passionate about cars loved attending car shows and showing off his classic cars, most recently his 1974 Nova but also took pride in his 1967 SS Chevelle and 1968 Camaro. Mikey also enjoyed attending funny car races in St. Louis and could be found at Macon Speedway every weekend.

He is survived by his daughters: Brandi (Matthew) Beeching of Rochester and Tawnya Hagan of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Nathan Jackson, Elijah Beeching, Raylea Hagan and Kenadie Hagan; brothers: Kenneth (Neva) Hagan of Strasburg, Ronald Hagan of Phoenix, AZ, Charles E. Hagan of Tuscon; sister, Gloria A. (Gene) Oldham of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Sherry Hagan of Decatur; and his best friend Terry Ryder of Hammond.

Mikey was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debbie.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.