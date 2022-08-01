Nov. 7, 1947 - July 30, 2022

DECATUR — Michael D. O'Neill, 74, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 in his residence with his sons, Tyler and Nick by his side.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg.

Michael was born November 7, 1947, in Doniphan, MO, son of Michael E. and Alta (Payne) O'Neill. He married Vicki Cochran May 24, 1969; she preceded him in death on October 27, 1993.

Michael was a tile setter his entire career. He enjoyed playing pool on several different leagues and also enjoyed riding his bike.

Surviving are his sons: Tyler O'Neill of Decatur, Nicholas (Cara) O'Neill of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren: Dylan O'Neill, Kylie O'Neill, Allie, O'Neill, Kirsten O'Neill, Bristol Taylor, Charlie O'Neill, Grace O'Neill; and great grandsons: Jeremy and Corbin. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vicki, brother Craig, and sister Cheryl. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.