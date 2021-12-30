DECATUR — Michael D. Saunders-Hall, 51, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3:14 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday January 1, 2022 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home Decatur, IL, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.