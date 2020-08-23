LOVINGTON - Michael Darren “Mike” Castelli, 52, of Lovington, passed away at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in rural Lake City.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Lovington. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for his Grandchildren at First Community Bank of Moultrie County, Lovington.
Mike was born November 28, 1967, Urbana; the son of Frank J. and Marjorie (Trummel) Castelli. Mike adored his children and grandchildren who affectionately called him PiPaw. He was a very devoted grandson. Mike was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. He worked for Bodine Environmental as a Hazardous Materials Driver for 28 years. He was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed Dirt Racing. Mike loved his motorcycles and joy riding with his friends. Mike never knew a stranger and always lent a helping hand
Mike is survived by his grandmother, Agnes Trummel of Lovington; parents, Frank and Marjorie Castelli of Decatur; sons, David Michael (Bre) Castelli of Decatur, Justin Grant (Christine) Castelli of Germany, and Cody Lynn Castelli of Mattoon; daughter, Cassandra Nichole (Isaac) Mann of Decatur; brother, Jeff (Kristy) Castelli of Argenta; sisters, Angela (Nick) Hughes of Decatur, Cindy (Scott) Blankenship of Decatur and Laura Castelli of Decatur; 7 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; fiancée, Laura Richey of Lovington; special friends, Mike Kuster, Aaron Webb and Stuart Gadberry.
Mike was preceded in death by his niece, Rachel, and maternal grandfather, Norm Trummel, paternal grandparents, Julius and Marion Castelli, biological paternal grandparents, Leon and Doris Horn, uncle, Richard Trummel and aunt, Joyce Hopping.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com
