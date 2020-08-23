× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOVINGTON - Michael Darren “Mike” Castelli, 52, of Lovington, passed away at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in rural Lake City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Lovington. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for his Grandchildren at First Community Bank of Moultrie County, Lovington.

Mike was born November 28, 1967, Urbana; the son of Frank J. and Marjorie (Trummel) Castelli. Mike adored his children and grandchildren who affectionately called him PiPaw. He was a very devoted grandson. Mike was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. He worked for Bodine Environmental as a Hazardous Materials Driver for 28 years. He was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed Dirt Racing. Mike loved his motorcycles and joy riding with his friends. Mike never knew a stranger and always lent a helping hand