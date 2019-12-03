Michael David Ater

Mike was born June 9, 1940 to Leland James and Emma Mae (Clements) Ater. Mike graduated from Eisenhower High School and went on to serve in the US Marine Corp. Upon his return to Decatur he returned to work at Mueller Company and retired after forty-three years. While at Mueller, Mike was a proud member of the Local #3878, serving as President for many years and many years on the bargaining committee. He followed his father's love of horses, riding and showing horses with Trail Riders, went on to train and race quarter horses and an occasional thoroughbred. He enjoyed crappie fishing, hunting, the Cards, Bears, Bulls and Illini.