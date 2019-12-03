DECATUR — Michael David Ater, passed Saturday November 30, 2019 after a brief but mighty battle with cancer.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike was born June 9, 1940 to Leland James and Emma Mae (Clements) Ater. Mike graduated from Eisenhower High School and went on to serve in the US Marine Corp. Upon his return to Decatur he returned to work at Mueller Company and retired after forty-three years. While at Mueller, Mike was a proud member of the Local #3878, serving as President for many years and many years on the bargaining committee. He followed his father's love of horses, riding and showing horses with Trail Riders, went on to train and race quarter horses and an occasional thoroughbred. He enjoyed crappie fishing, hunting, the Cards, Bears, Bulls and Illini.
Missing him are sons, Rodney (Linda) Ater of Shelbyville, John (Kelly) Ater of Manchester, TN., grandsons, Chris, Matt, Brandon, Ben, sister and brother-in-law, Marty and Shirley Trolia of Decatur, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marilyn Ater of Sallisaw, OK., loving companion, Bonnie Grunden, five great grandchildren, Bently, Gabriel, Lexus, Jersy and Vivian, Bonnie's daughters and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life well lived will be held at 11:00 am. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Venue (2882 Dineen Street Decatur, IL. 62526). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.