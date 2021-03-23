DECATUR — Michael Douglas Jewell, 64, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away March 18, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born September 27, 1956 at St. Mary's Hospital in Galesburg Illinois, the son of Raymond C. and Margaret Lucille (Ibison) Jewell. He attended St. Teresa and MacArthur High Schools, graduating in 1974. Michael had worked 21 years as a switchman for both the Illinois Terminal Railroad and the Norfolk Southern Railway Company. He married Julia Shields on September 15, 1984; to that union two sons were born, Sean and Tyler.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Behavioral Health Center, 151 North Main Street, Decatur IL or ODAT Recovery Solutions Inc., Stonington IL.

Michael is survived by his children: Sean Jewell (Claudia) of Ballwin, Missouri and Tyler Jewell (Barbara) of Oreana, Illinois; grandson, Brooks Thomas Jewell. Michael is survived by his siblings and family: Gregory (Melissa) Jewell and their son, Colin; Christopher (Shari) Jewell and their children, Ryan and Allison; and Jacqueline (Randy) Wombacher and their children, Matthew and Rebecca. Michael is also survived by his beloved dog Buddy.