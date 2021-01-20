DECATUR — Michael Duane Hackney, 65, of Decatur, IL passed away January 16, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Michael was born June 28, 1955 in Decatur, IL, the son of Melvin and Loretta (Rollings) Hackney.
He married Christine Moyer on July 4, 2005 in Decatur, IL.
Michael was an auditor for Caterpillar Inc. He was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur, IL. During his leisure time, he found time to become an avid golfer. He especially enjoyed golfing at Scovill and Red Tail Run golf courses.
Surviving are his wife Christine; children: Derek Hackney (Stephanie) of Benton AR, Shawn Hackney of Bryant, AR, Aaron Hackney of Decatur, IL; siblings: Kerry Hackney of Decatur, IL, Cindy Kilianski (Eric) of Madison, AL, Carle Smith of Houston, TX, Terry Brown, of Fort Wayne, IN, Laura Gilpin of Taylorville, Janet Spruell of Decatur, IL and grandson, Michael.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Hackney Jr; daughter, Jennifer; brothers: Doug Hackney and Robert Hackney; and step-mother, Lee Hackney.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left to Michael's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.