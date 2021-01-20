DECATUR — Michael Duane Hackney, 65, of Decatur, IL passed away January 16, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born June 28, 1955 in Decatur, IL, the son of Melvin and Loretta (Rollings) Hackney.

He married Christine Moyer on July 4, 2005 in Decatur, IL.

Michael was an auditor for Caterpillar Inc. He was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur, IL. During his leisure time, he found time to become an avid golfer. He especially enjoyed golfing at Scovill and Red Tail Run golf courses.

Surviving are his wife Christine; children: Derek Hackney (Stephanie) of Benton AR, Shawn Hackney of Bryant, AR, Aaron Hackney of Decatur, IL; siblings: Kerry Hackney of Decatur, IL, Cindy Kilianski (Eric) of Madison, AL, Carle Smith of Houston, TX, Terry Brown, of Fort Wayne, IN, Laura Gilpin of Taylorville, Janet Spruell of Decatur, IL and grandson, Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Hackney Jr; daughter, Jennifer; brothers: Doug Hackney and Robert Hackney; and step-mother, Lee Hackney.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left to Michael's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.