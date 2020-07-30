Michael 'Dubbs' Williams

Local Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A funeral service will be held August 8 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home in Plainfield, IL. Memorials in Michael's honor may be made to the Memorial Account for Michael Williams at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

Michael was born January 20, 1968 in Chicago, the son of Richard Aubrey Knight, Sr. and Mattie (Williams) Knight. He married Tawanda Bonner on July 10, 1994 in Chicago. Michael's passion was basketball, coaching and giving back to the community. He believed that “there is a school for everyone” and was passionate about pushing his players so that everyone plays to the best of their abilities. He coached girls' basketball at MacArthur High School for the last 3 years, the Sky Ice Elite AAU Teams, and at many colleges. Michael was also a teacher at MacArthur High School. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Los Angeles Lakers, especially Kobe Bryant. Michael was a member Greater St. John Bible Church in Chicago.