Michael 'Dubbs' Williams

DECATUR — Michael “Dubb” Williams, 52, of Decatur passed away July 29, 2020 at his home.
Local Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A funeral service will be held August 8 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home in Plainfield, IL. Memorials in Michael's honor may be made to the Memorial Account for Michael Williams at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.
Michael was born January 20, 1968 in Chicago, the son of Richard Aubrey Knight, Sr. and Mattie (Williams) Knight. He married Tawanda Bonner on July 10, 1994 in Chicago. Michael's passion was basketball, coaching and giving back to the community. He believed that “there is a school for everyone” and was passionate about pushing his players so that everyone plays to the best of their abilities. He coached girls' basketball at MacArthur High School for the last 3 years, the Sky Ice Elite AAU Teams, and at many colleges. Michael was also a teacher at MacArthur High School. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Los Angeles Lakers, especially Kobe Bryant. Michael was a member Greater St. John Bible Church in Chicago.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tawanda Williams; mother, Mattie Knight of Atlanta; brother, Richard Knight, Jr. of Atlanta; sister, Mariam Knight of Atlanta; daughters, Gabriel Williams of Decatur and Latoya Bonner of Gurnee; niece Monica Buchanan of Atlanta; and nephew, Devon Collins of Chicago.
Michael was preceded in death by his father; Aunt Mary Van Dyke; and Areatha Williams “Grandma Chicken”.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
