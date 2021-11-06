DECATUR — Michael E. Fisher, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2:49 p.m., on his way to meet his Pastor, for coffee in Amarillo, Texas.

A private family memorial service was held in Decatur, IL, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Cremation rites were accorded.

Michael was born on August 31, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the son of William and Patricia Fisher.

He is survived by his daughters: Rebecca (Michael) Fisher-Sanchez of Carrollton, TX, Katrina Fisher of Euless, TX, Rose Fisher of Granite City, IL, and Alena Fisher of Florida; and in addition, his father, William Fisher of Decatur, IL.

Also, surviving are his sisters: Cathy Ahlrich, Angela Keel-Welsh, Melinda Fisher-Thorngren, Katrina Riley; and brother, Kevin Fisher.

Michael is preceded by his mother, Patricia Fisher; sister, Pam Fisher; and brother Steve Fisher.

He was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God of Decatur, IL, and Amarillo's First Family Church of Amarillo, Texas.

Michael was a great father, husband, and son. A former member of the U.S. Air Force, he loved the Lord, and had a heart for Pastoral Support and mentorship. His comical sense of humor, big bear hugs, tender compassionate heart, and love for his friends and family, will be missed by all.